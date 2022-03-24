iMe Lab Hits One Day Volume of $1.05 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $1.05 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

