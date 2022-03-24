ImmunoGen, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a report released on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.
ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $974.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,652,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,443,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 430,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
