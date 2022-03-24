INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.32. 16,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,686. The company has a market capitalization of $736.65 million, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.89. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 278,851 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,801 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $79,334,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.