Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Down to $40.94

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.94, but opened at $40.03. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands.

IBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

