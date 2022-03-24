Insider Buying: GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Purchases C$33,120.00 in Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christian Marcoux acquired 600 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,120.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$53.51 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$43.75 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08.

A number of research firms have commented on GDI. National Bankshares lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.17.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

