Insider Buying: Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Purchases 2,242 Shares of Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) Director Ann E. Joyce purchased 2,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $34.45.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 3.95%.
Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
