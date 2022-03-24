Insider Buying: Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Purchases 2,242 Shares of Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) Director Ann E. Joyce purchased 2,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.78. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 3.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 2,055.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

