Insider Buying: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CEO Buys $999,992.00 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
