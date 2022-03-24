Insider Buying: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CEO Buys $999,992.00 in Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

