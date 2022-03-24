Insider Buying: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Purchases $1,668,660.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder bought 82,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $1,668,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Thilo Schroeder bought 75,731 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $1,570,660.94.
- On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder bought 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95.
- On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.
RVMD opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.