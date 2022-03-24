Insider Buying: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Purchases $1,668,660.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder bought 82,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $1,668,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Thilo Schroeder bought 75,731 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $1,570,660.94.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder bought 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

RVMD opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

