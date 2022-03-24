Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $1,195,344.15 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $902.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

