Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $1,195,344.15 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $902.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.50.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
