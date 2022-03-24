Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $217,800.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after purchasing an additional 314,108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.