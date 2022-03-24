Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $217,800.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ALGM opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after purchasing an additional 314,108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.