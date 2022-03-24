Insider Selling: Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Insider Sells 1,131,783 Shares of Stock

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCBGet Rating) insider Matthew Latimore sold 1,131,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.21), for a total transaction of A$316,899.24 ($234,740.18).

Matthew Latimore also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 14th, Matthew Latimore sold 1,042,600 shares of Bowen Coking Coal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.21), for a total transaction of A$291,928.00 ($216,242.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.01.

About Bowen Coking Coal (Get Rating)

Bowen Coking Coal Limited engages in the exploration and development of coal project with primary focus on metallurgical coal. It holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; the Carborough project; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as 90% interests the Hillalong Coking Coal Project comprising of 31 sub-blocks covering an area of approximately 99 km2 located in the northern Bowen Basin.

