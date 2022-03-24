Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Sells 15,338 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $285,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BBW opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $289.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $129.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $11,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 101,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 78,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBW. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

