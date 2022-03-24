Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Insider Sells 22,436 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CB opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $216.73.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb (Get Rating)
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
