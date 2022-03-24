Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Insider Sells 22,436 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CB opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $216.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

