Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells $87,200.50 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 45,895 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $87,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $134,618.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30.

WISH stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WISH. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

