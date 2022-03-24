Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,000.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $1,429,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00.

IBKR stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,271. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,173,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

