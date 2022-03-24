Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 619,816 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £2,844,955.44 ($3,745,333.65).

LON INVP traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 482.95 ($6.36). The stock had a trading volume of 862,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,946. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.49). The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 377.19.

Get Investec Group alerts:

About Investec Group (Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.