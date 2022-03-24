Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 619,816 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £2,844,955.44 ($3,745,333.65).
LON INVP traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 482.95 ($6.36). The stock had a trading volume of 862,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,946. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.49). The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 377.19.
