Insider Selling: Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Director Sells $337,575.00 in Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LSI opened at $133.55 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 17.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 165.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,630,000 after buying an additional 148,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.