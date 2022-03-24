Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells 2,840 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $637.01 million, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 459,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 57,424 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

