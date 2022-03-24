Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NUS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,837. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

