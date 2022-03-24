Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) EVP Sells 58,860 Shares of Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.