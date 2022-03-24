Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Chairman Sells 239,422 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) Chairman Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $430,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

URG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $735,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,725 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

