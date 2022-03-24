Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Chairman Sells 239,422 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) Chairman Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $430,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.15.
URG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
Ur-Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ur-Energy (URG)
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.