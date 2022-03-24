Insider Selling: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Sells 2,339 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
XOMA stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $317.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.15 and a beta of 0.80.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOMA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.
About XOMA (Get Rating)
XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
