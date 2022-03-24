Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CEO Sells $4,508,000.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $237.50 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.74 and its 200 day moving average is $237.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
