Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $21.77

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $21.31. Intapp shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth $14,401,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $1,365,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
