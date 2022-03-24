IntegraFin’s (IHP) “Sector perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 590 ($7.77) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.43) to GBX 600 ($7.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 580 ($7.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

IHP stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 415 ($5.46). The company had a trading volume of 474,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,328. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 519.68. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 363.60 ($4.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610.50 ($8.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Victoria Cochrane purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,762.50 ($26,016.98). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,848 shares of company stock worth $2,021,197.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

