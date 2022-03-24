Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lessened by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of INTC traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,951,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

