International Public Partnerships Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 3.77 (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:INPP opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.22) on Thursday. International Public Partnerships has a 1-year low of GBX 150.80 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.20 ($2.31). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 11.06 and a quick ratio of 10.80.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile (Get Rating)
