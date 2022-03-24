International Public Partnerships Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 3.77 (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:INPP opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.22) on Thursday. International Public Partnerships has a 1-year low of GBX 150.80 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.20 ($2.31). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 11.06 and a quick ratio of 10.80.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

