Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $19.20 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.20 or 0.00044629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.15 billion and $219.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.70 or 0.07094434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.70 or 1.00005421 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00032058 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,916,266 coins and its circulating supply is 216,012,968 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

