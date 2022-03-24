Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 209.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,605,000 after buying an additional 473,419 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after buying an additional 390,815 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after buying an additional 375,915 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

