Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 251.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $275.20 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.21 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.36. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

