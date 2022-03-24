Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $48.85

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.85, but opened at $50.50. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 4,747 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

