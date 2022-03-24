Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3,197.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 396,496 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,602,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,814,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares during the period.

BATS OMFS opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55.

