Investors Purchase High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,275,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 269,779 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Toro by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,154,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Toro has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

