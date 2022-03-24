Investors Purchase Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

