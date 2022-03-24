iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $173.23

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.23 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.11). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 160.60 ($2.11), with a volume of 228,735 shares changing hands.

IOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.66) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £174.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

