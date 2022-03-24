Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 291 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.64. 8,761,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417,601. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

