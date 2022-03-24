Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.0% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,102. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

