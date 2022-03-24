Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

