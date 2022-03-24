Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,991,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average is $216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.