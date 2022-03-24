IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $220.31 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.30 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

