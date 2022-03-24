Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 176.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

