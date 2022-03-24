iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $112.63

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.63 and last traded at $112.63, with a volume of 98 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,744 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

