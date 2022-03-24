iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of CVD traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.96. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.62 and a 1-year high of C$19.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.42.

