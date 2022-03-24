iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,068,000 after acquiring an additional 138,985 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.95. 7,479,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,962,343. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

