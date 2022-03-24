iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Stake Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUSB opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.14 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

