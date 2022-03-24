iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $46.44. 154,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 205,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.