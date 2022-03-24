iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 1.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,981,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,924. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

