iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.84

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and traded as low as $25.36. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 593,305 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 374,778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 344,214 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 264,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

