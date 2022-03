iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.88

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.88 and last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

