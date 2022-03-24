iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,042. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $234.70 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

